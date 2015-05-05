(Adds comments, further details)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME May 5 Italy must solve the problem of
soured loans weighing on its banks' balance sheets if it is
finally to leave behind a long economic and financial crisis,
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
His comments came after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on
Monday promised quick measures to help lenders offload part of
the 350 billion euros in problematic loans they have accumulated
in Italy's worst recession since World War Two.
Expectations of action on bad loans fuelled strong gains in
shares of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Carige
on Tuesday, against a sharply lower Italian banking
sector.
The two lenders are seen as the weakest among large Italian
banks and need to raise cash to boost their capital.
Italy's weak and fragmented banking sector has seen
non-performing loans triple since 2007, weighing down bank
balance sheets, squeezing credit to consumers and business and
damaging prospects for wider economic recovery.
Citi analysts said any measures on non-performing loans
would benefit Italian banks by promoting disposals, supporting
new lending and making it easier for potential merger and
acquisition deals to take place.
Options under consideration include changing the tax impact
of loan losses, allowing a full immediate deduction of credit
losses from banks' taxable income, new legislation to speed up
bankruptcy procedures and setting up a state-sponsored vehicle
to buy bad loans off banks.
The aim of a bad bank vehicle, Padoan said, would be to
create a market where banks could sell their bad loans at fair
prices. He mentioned an average price corresponding to 15
percent of a loan's nominal value.
A significant gap between the book value of bad loans and
what potential buyers are ready to pay currently holds back
sales of soured loans in Italy.
On average, Italian banks have written down the most
problematic loans by around 60 percent and are reluctant to book
further losses to match investor demand.
Padoan said he hoped Italy would reach a compromise with
European Union authorities over its bad bank project and that a
new meeting on this had taken place on Tuesday.
An accord means overcoming the hurdle posed by rules on
state aid that require inflicting losses on bank shareholders
and junior creditors before tapping taxpayers' cash.
"State aid rules are not the 10 Commandemnts ... I hope we
can get to a solution," Padoan said.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing
by Gareth Jones)