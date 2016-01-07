MILAN Jan 7 Italian police found a rudimentary
explosive device on Thursday outside a branch of Banca Etruria,
one of four lenders whose rescue from bankruptcy has triggered
public anger after thousands of retail investors lost their life
savings.
A bank employee told Reuters bomb disposal experts had
conducted a controlled explosion and the branch, located on the
outskirts of Perugia, a town in the central Umbria region, was
operating normally.
Italian news agency Ansa said the device consisted of a bag
containing rusty nails, fertiliser and batteries that could
ignite it.
Last month Italy salvaged Banca Etruria and three other
small ailing banks under new European Union rules that require
investors to bear some of the losses to reduce the burden on
taxpayers.
Shareholders and some 12,500 holders of riskier junior debt
saw their savings wiped out. Banca Etruria in particular has
become the focus of mounting anger as it sold the highest amount
of retail bonds among the four rescued lenders.
Many bond holders have complained that they were not
properly informed about the risks involved and the government
has created a 100-million euro fund to reimburse the most
vulnerable among them.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Gareth Jones)