MILAN, June 17 Italian mid-tier lender Veneto
Banca, which is seeking to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
in an initial public offering, said on Friday its liquidity
coverage ratio stood at 63.42 percent at the end of May, below a
70 percent minimum regulatory requirement.
The bank disclosed the level in an update to its prospectus
for the IPO.
It had previously said it expected the liquidity coverage
ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to ride out short-term cash
outflows, should return above the regulatory threshold once the
cash call is completed.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)