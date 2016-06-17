(Adds details from prospectus supplement)

MILAN, June 17 Italian mid-tier lender Veneto Banca, which aims to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) in an initial public offering to avoid being wound down, said on Friday that its liquidity cover had fallen further below the regulatory level required.

The bank is tapping markets to fill a capital shortfall and help it meet liquidity requirements.

A supplement to the IPO prospectus published on Friday said the bank's risk department had warned that the liquidity buffer the lender was expected to achieve after the cash call would be thinner than previously estimated.

Veneto Banca's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), a measure of a bank's ability to ride out short-term cash outflows, stood at 63.42 percent at the end of May, below a 70 percent regulatory floor, the supplement said.

It was estimated to have fallen to around 61 percent in early June, the bank added in a footnote.

The lender, which is set to price shares in the IPO at 0.1 euros apiece, inflicting a near 100 percent loss on its existing shareholders, has suffered from customers withdrawing deposits.

"Depositors' reaction to the uncertainty over who will buy into the cash call, future governance as well as reputational risks will have to be observed," the prospectus said, citing a document by the risk department.

A number of bank crises as Italy slowly emerges from a painful recession has shaken confidence in the industry.

Veneto Banca's share offer has drawn poor demand so far and bank rescue fund Atlante, which is backstopping the cash call, is expected to take control of the lender.

The offer started on June 8 and runs until June 24.

The hastily established Atlante fund took over fellow regional bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza last month after a 1.5 billion euro initial share offering flopped. ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Susan Fenton)