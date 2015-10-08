ROME Oct 8 Italian banks agreed on Thursday to
rescue mid-sized rival Banca Marche by buying into a capital
increase at the ailing lender through an interbank fund set up
to guarantee bank deposits, the fund said in a statement.
Italy's Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi said the
European Central Bank would need to give it the go ahead to
acquire a controlling stake in Banca Marche.
The Bank of Italy had put the unlisted lender under special
administration back in August 2013 after an audit that led to
massive writedowns on the loan portfolio and eroded its capital
base.
At the time, the Bank of Italy had tightened controls on
domestic lenders ahead of a year-long check-up of the sector the
European Central Bank conducted in 2014 before taking on banking
oversight.
A source familiar with the matter has told Reuters Banca
Marche needs around 1 billion euros in fresh capital.
"The board of the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi
... unanimously agreed to intervene to solve the bank's crisis,"
the fund said.
The Bank of Italy will also need to approve a change in the
fund's by-laws to allow any preemptive intervention.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)