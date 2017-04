MILAN Jan 24 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Friday its board had approved a capital increase worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), adding that it had cut its outlook on its 2013 results.

The mid-sized lender said it expected to post a net loss of 600 million euros in 2013.

The bank plans to pay back in cash a convertible bond worth 1 billion euros, it added in a statement. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)