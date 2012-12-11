ROME Dec 11 A homemade explosive was planted in
a branch of UniCredit bank in central Rome on Tuesday
but an employee doused the lit fuse before it could ignite,
police said.
The bank is in the same building as Italy's highest appeal
tribunal and whoever planted the container of explosive alcohol
would have had to pass through the court's security checkpoints.
Rudimentary bombs made from cans of gasoline were also
discovered outside another bank, Banca Toniolo, southeast of the
capital, Italian media said. A note attached to them read "Fire
to the banks" and "Anarchy".
It was not immediately clear who had planted the devices.
Many Italians believe banks carry the blame for their
country's economic crisis because taxpayers were forced to bail
out several lenders across Europe.
The country has seen a string of attacks claimed by a group
that calls itself the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI),
including a letter bomb that blew off the finger of a tax agency
director.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio Writing by Steve Scherer;
Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)