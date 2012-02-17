ROME Feb 17 Italy's two biggest political parties are mulling an amendment to a bill before parliament that would ban banking foundations from owning stakes in more than one lender, the Senate Industry Committee President Cesare Cursi said on Friday.

The amendment has not yet been approved by the government, Cursi said. The centre-right People of Freedom and the centre-left Democratic Party are the two biggest blocs in parliament, and both support Prime Minister Mario Monti's administration. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)