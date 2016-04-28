ROME, April 28 The Bank of Italy has calculated
that a draft law allowing creditors to recover bad debts without
involving the court system could drastically reduce the length
of time the process requires, a source familiar with the matter
said.
Italian banks are groaning under 360 billion euros ($407.5
billion) in bad loans, which take years to shift partly due to a
slow and inefficient justice system.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet is due to meet on
Friday to discuss a draft law aimed at making credit recovery
more efficient, according to a government source. Another source
said the decree will include an option to bypass the law courts.
The Bank of Italy produced a study which said having the
option to avoid involving the courts could cut the process to
7-8 months from three and a half years, the first source said.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
