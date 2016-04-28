ROME, April 28 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet will on Friday present new rules to speed up banks' recovery of collateral and to repay bondholders of four banks rescued by the government last year, a government source said on Thursday.

Italian banks are saddled with some of the 200 billion euros ($226.42 billion) in bad loans after three years of recession. ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Steve Scherer)