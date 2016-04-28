BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
ROME, April 28 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet will on Friday present new rules to speed up banks' recovery of collateral and to repay bondholders of four banks rescued by the government last year, a government source said on Thursday.
Italian banks are saddled with some of the 200 billion euros ($226.42 billion) in bad loans after three years of recession. ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Steve Scherer)
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.