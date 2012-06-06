MILAN, June 6 Italian prosecutors questioned the
former head of the Vatican bank, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, on
Wednesday as part of an investigation into money laundering a
day after searching his house and former office, judicial
sources told Reuters.
In a search carried out following a request by Naples
prosecutors investigating a separate case for alleged corruption
into defence group Finmeccanica, the magistrates found
documents related to the Vatican bank IOR.
"The examination of the material acquired yesterday found
documents of investigative interest for Rome prosecutors,"
Alessandro Pennasilico, acting chief prosecutor in Naples, said.
IOR has been in the spotlight since 2010 when Italian
investigators froze 23 million euros ($28.75 million) of its
funds in Italian banks as part of an investigation into money
laundering.
Gotti Tedeschi, a conservative Roman Catholic at the helm of
IOR since 2009, was ousted dramatically last month by the bank's
board, which said he had not properly carried out his functions.
The banker told Reuters he had been victimised for wanting
to conduct the bank's affairs in a transparent fashion. Once the
case erupted, he spoke to magistrates, although he is not
officially under investigation.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Michael Roddy)