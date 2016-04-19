MILAN, April 19 Italy's Atlante bank fund may take part in the upcoming capital increase of Veneto Banca, the lender's Chief Executive Cristiano Carrus said on Tuesday.

"I won't rule anything out. At the moment a consortium led by Banca IMI is working on the preparation of the pre-marketing phase of the initial public offering," Carrus said, answering questions by reporters on the role of the fund.

The Veneto-based bank is expected to raise 1 billion euros in the cash call which is expected in mid-June.

It will not contribute to the newly-created bank fund, Carrus said.

The Atlante fund was set up this month to help weaker banks raise capital on the market and will fully underwrite the upcoming 1.76-billion euro capital increase by Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

