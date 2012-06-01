TRENTO, Italy, June 1 A top Italian banker said
on Friday that the European single currency was "on the edge of
the abyss", and indicated that national regulators were helping
to cripple interbank lending across the euro zone by urging
banks to lend domestically.
"The Greeks will decide on their own whether to stay in the
euro or leave it, but if they leave and we haven't decided what
to do to keep the others in, everything will fall apart,"
Alessandro Profumo, chairman of Italy's third-largest lender
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, told an economic
conference in Trento, Italy.
"We are on the edge of the abyss ... The risk that (the
single currency) may fall apart rises every day."
Greece is holding a new election in mid-June that could
determine whether or not it remains in the euro zone.
Profumo, previously chief executive of UniCredit,
Italy's biggest bank by assets, said that while European
policymakers were taking time to ponder a course of action,
rapid decisions were needed.
"If we continue to hold discussions, Italian government
bonds won't be renewed and banks will end up totally dependent
on European Central Bank liquidity," he said.
Italy has the world's fourth-largest public debt and its
large refinancing needs make it vulnerable to a worsening in the
euro zone debt crisis.
Calls are growing in Europe for progress towards a single
banking system, with some central bankers seeing it as an
essential step to overcome the crisis, which has dried up
cross-border capital flows, crippling the euro zone's interbank
lending market.
Speaking at the same conference on Friday, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure warned against the
disintegration of a single market for capital in Europe.
Profumo urged a uniform regulatory environment for banks in
Europe.
"Every regulator says not to lend money to a bank in a
different country because there is a risk," he said, adding that
this meant a single European market for banks no longer existed.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kevin Liffey)