* Proposal before parliament scraps fees on credit lines

* Banking sector says move could cost it up to 10 bln euros

MILAN, March 19 Proposed legislation to axe fees on credit lines could blow a hole of several billion euros in Italian banks' profits and lead them to raise the price of loans, making it harder for recession-hit companies to borrow money, bankers warn.

The proposal, which has already been approved by the Senate and will be voted on in the lower house of parliament this week, axes any type of banking fees on the granting, maintenance and use of credit lines and on overdrafts on existing guarantees.

The new rules were introduced by Italy's biggest centre-left party, the PD, as a last-minute amendment to a wide-ranging government package to deregulate chunks of Italy's economy, and is putting Prime Minister Mario Monti in a difficult spot.

Monti, a respected economist appointed in November to help Italy emerge from the euro zone debt crisis, is keen to quickly approve the deregulation package to boost growth and does not want it to be held up by discussions on the banking fees rules.

He also would not like to be seen doing any favour to the banking industry in his push to weaken the country's entrenched lobbies and corporations.

But the bankers' harsh reaction, which included the resignation en masse of Italian banking association ABI's governing body, is calling for some rebalancing measures before the whole package is made into law later this week.

"The proposed rule aimed at cancelling fees are putting all bank guarantees at risk," Giuseppe Mussari, who heads Italy's banking lobby ABI, told a conference in Milan on Friday. "If the norm is not changed, no bank will be able to issue new guarantees."

Estimating the total impact of the new measures is not easy. Bankers say the measures could be worth up to 10 billion euros of lost banks' profit, while analysts tend to believe the impact would be half of that.

Analysts at Mediobanca said the new rules could depress total net fees by around 15 percent.

LOSS OF EARNINGS

Total net fees by Italian banks are worth almost 30 billion euros, or 30 percent of overall banking income, 2010 data from the Bank of Italy show.

If implemented in its current form, the new law would lead to "the loss of around 2 percent of total revenues and 5 to 6 percent of earnings of Italian banks," analysts at Kepler Capital Markets said last week, based on their 2012 estimates for the sector.

"A re-pricing of the loan book would nullify all the efforts to transmit the lowering cost of funding to the real economy, with detrimental effects on any recovery prospects," Mediobanca analysts said in a recent note.

Federico Ghizzoni, Chief Executive Officer of Italy's top bank UniCredit, said last week the measures were "absurd" and would have a damaging impact on Italian banks.

"In Italy we now see an attitude of suspicion and even hostility towards banks," Ghizzoni said. "We are not expecting the government to do us any favour. We are ready to pull up our sleeves. We call, however, for a legal and administrative context that helps us do our business."

Pressed by the new rules, Italian banks could be tempted to make up for the lost fees elsewhere, for instance on the pricing of loans, a prospect that would make it even more difficult for Italian companies to finance themselves as the country slides into a deep recession, analysts warn.

Political sources indicated last week the government may be willing to amend the new rules on banking fees in a separate government proposal, to be approved later in the year.

This, however, would leave room for confusion and litigation in the interim period, bankers say.

($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei; editing by James Jukwey)