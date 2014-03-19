MILAN, March 19 Bad loan writedowns at Italian
banks will continue to be significant also in coming quarters as
economy is only slowly recovering from the worst recession in 70
years, the country's central banker said on Wednesday.
"There will be other quarters (of difficult figures on bad
loans) because the recovery is very slow," Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco told journalists after attending a
meeting of the Italian banking association ABI in Milan.
Visco said it was "comforting" to see a slowdown in the rate
tracking the share of loans which turn sour.
"But before seeing a fall in bad loans we still need to
witness the impact of the crisis on businesses."
Italian banks stepped up loan loss provisions in the last
quarter of 2013 in an effort to clean-up their balance sheets
ahead of a review of banking assets by European authorities this
year.
Asked about Italian banks' recapitalisation efforts, Visco
said this was what the central bank had requested.
"What we're seeing now is that if a bank has
(good)prospects, a (business) plan and so forth, there are
capitals (that can be invested in a share sale) both in Italy
and from other countries."
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Francesca Landini)