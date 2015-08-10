* Bank's Milan branch, 297 people could be sent to trial

* Allegations of money-laundering, tax evasion

* 4.5 bln euros smuggled to China in 2006-10 -prosecutor

By Silvia Ognibene

FLORENCE, Italy, Aug 10 An Italian judge will decide in March whether to send to trial Bank of China's Milan branch and 297 individuals for smuggling money from Italy to China and other offences, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Florence prosecutors leading the so-called "River of Money" investigation allege that more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) was smuggled to China from Italy between 2006 and 2010 by Chinese living mainly in the Tuscan cities of Florence and Prato, according to a judicial document seen by Reuters.

Prosecutors allege various crimes including money laundering and point to the growing influence of Chinese criminal groups in Tuscany, home to a thriving Chinese community working, often illegally, in the textile sector.

According to a 170-page document signed by Florence prosecutor Giulio Monferini and requesting that Bank of China's (BOC) and 297 people stand trial, the money was sent to China using a financial transfer service, Money2Money, in several Italian cities. It included proceeds from counterfeiting, embezzlement, exploitation of illegal labour and tax evasion.

Half of the amount allegedly smuggled, or 2.2 billion euros, was sent via BOC's Milan branch, the document says, adding that the Chinese bank received more than 758,000 euros in commissions on the transfers.

The hearing to decide on the prosecutors' request will take place on March 16, the sources told Reuters.

Bank of China, the country's fourth largest lender, has denied wrongdoing. BOC told the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 23 that it actively heeds anti-money laundering obligations and had not received any formal prosecution documents from Italy.

Four BOC officials among the accused are suspected of failing to report suspicious transactions and of other actions that helped to conceal the origin and destination of the funds and facilitated Money2Money's money laundering activities.

It is not clear who in China received the money, which was split into small sums to avoid suspicion, according to the judicial document.

The Chinese underground economy in Tuscany was brought into focus in 2013 when a fire killed seven workers in their sleep at a workshop in Prato, centre of a network of often-illegal workshops that make cheap garments for export and for retailers. (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)