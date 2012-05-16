MILAN May 16 Lending to Italian companies
contracted by 0.7 percent annually in March, banking association
ABI said on Wednesday, adding to evidence of scant credit in the
recession-hit Italian economy.
Bank of Italy's data last week pointed to a halt in March in
the annual growth of bank lending to companies.
Slow credit has fuelled criticism in Italy against banks,
which took 255 billion euros in cheap European Central
longer-term loans aimed at staving off a credit crunch. Lenders
say credit demand is weak due to the economic contraction.
International Monetary Fund officials said on Wednesday it
was important for Italian banks to have enough capital to ensure
loans to companies. The IMF also said lenders were vulnerable to
the economic downturn.
Ratings agency Moody's cited an adverse operating
environment and expectations of higher delinquencies, especially
on loans to small businesses, among factors that led it to
downgrade 26 Italian banks this week.
ABI also provided a preliminary figure for total lending to
households and companies in April, showing an improvement in
annual growth to 0.9 percent from 0.4 percent in March.
ABI said April's increase in lending was mainly concentrated
in loans with a maturity of up to one year, which rose 3 percent
annually. Longer-term lending was up a meagre 0.2 percent.
ABI's monthly report showed bank deposits rose for a second
month in a row in April albeit at a slower pace. They were up
1.5 percent from a year earlier at 1,138 billion euros, after a
2.2 percent increase in March - the best growth rate in 17
months.
An hemorrhage of clients' deposits has contributed to
Italian banks' funding difficulties during the worst months of
the euro zone debt crisis.
Foreign deposits continued to drop for the ninth month
running in March. They stood at 366 billion euros in March, for
an annual fall to 20 percent from 16 percent in February. In the
12 months to March, Italian banks lost a net 92 billion euros in
funding raised abroad.
Total funding from residents in Italy was broadly unchanged
in April at 1,738 billion euros, despite a slowdown in bonds
issuance after months of sustained growth.
Italian banks have boosted issuance of retail bonds as the
debt crisis froze wholesale funding markets. Bonds issuance fell
2.4 percent in April after a 1.6 percent contraction in March.
Moody's said this week that despite a recovery in the first
quarter, new debt issuance by Italian banks would not fully
cover the amounts maturing in 2012 if the recent pace was
confirmed.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)