ROME Jan 27 Italy's banking association ABI welcomed on Wednesday a deal between Rome and the European Commission to create a scheme to help domestic banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans.

ABI chief Giovanni Sabatini said the deal was "constructive" and would provide certainty to the banking sector.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Isla Binnie)