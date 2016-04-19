BRIEF-Midas International Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in HI AI 1ST Special Purpose Acquisition
MILAN, April 19 The Italian arm of German insurer Allianz will contribute 100 million euros to a fund being set up in Italy to support cash calls at weaker banks and buy bad debts from lenders, a source familiar with the matter said.
The source said the decision took into account the fund's good risk-return profile and Allianz' willingness to help boost the banking system in a country which represents its second biggest market.
Allianz has more than 75 billion euros in assets under management in Italy. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, at the first auction after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded Indonesia's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.