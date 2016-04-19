MILAN, April 19 The Italian arm of German insurer Allianz will contribute 100 million euros to a fund being set up in Italy to support cash calls at weaker banks and buy bad debts from lenders, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source said the decision took into account the fund's good risk-return profile and Allianz' willingness to help boost the banking system in a country which represents its second biggest market.

Allianz has more than 75 billion euros in assets under management in Italy. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za)