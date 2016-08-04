ROME Aug 4 Enasarco, the pension fund of
Italian sales representatives, said on Thursday it was not
planning to invest in Atlante as the recently created bank
rescue fund tries to raise more money to invest in bad bank
loans.
AdEPP, an association of Italian pension funds, said last
month it backed Atlante's efforts to set up a new Atlante II
fund to invest in soured bank loans.
The board of each fund needs to approve the investment and
some members, such as the pension fund of architects and
engineers, have said they won't go ahead with it.
AdePP President Alberto Oliveti told Reuters earlier this
week that Atlante's decision to buy the bad loans of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena at a generous price made it difficult
to expect good returns on the investment.
Enasarco said in a note on Thursday conditions were not
there to give the investment a green light.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Stephen Jewkes)