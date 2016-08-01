MILAN Aug 1 The price at which Italian bank rescue fund Atlante has agreed to buy the bad loans of Monte dei Paschi throws into question a planned investment in Atlante by an association of Italian pension funds, its chairman said on Monday.

The ADEPP association of industry-specific pension funds last week yielded to government pressure and committed to support Atlante as it seeks to raise new funds to invest in bad bank loans.

Atlante's first such investment will be in Monte dei Paschi. Italy's third-biggest bank on Friday unveiled a complex rescue deal that includes selling its bad loans at 33 percent of their nominal value.

"My experts tell me that with a 33 percent price there is no possibility of (adequate) returns," ADEPP Chairman Alberto Oliveti told Reuters.

"We don't want to be hawks but we also don't want to be dodos. ... We hold 80 billion euros in pension contributions. We must be able to expect reasonable returns."

ADEPP has asked the Treasury to officially endorse their investment in problem loans and acknowledge their status as private institutions, Oliveti said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za,)