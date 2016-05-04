ROME May 4 Italy's Treasury may put money into the recently created bank bailout fund Atlante through an investment vehicle it is buying from the country's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a government source said on Wednesday.

A decree passed last week authorised the Treasury to pay up to 600,000 euros for the vehicle, which was set up in 1989 and was used a few years later in the rescue of Banco di Napoli -- now part of the Intesa SanPaolo group.

The vehicle, called Società per la Gestione di Attività (SGA), had liquidity worth 484 million euros at the end of 2014, according to the latest available data. It also held 238 million euros in credits.

The law decree, made public on Tuesday, said the SGA vehicle would be able to "buy on the market credits, stakes and other financial assets," after the Treasury took it over.

"It cannot be ruled out that it may invest in Atlante," the source said.

Atlante was hastily created last month with contributions from Italy's leading financial institutions in order to help weaker banks raise capital and sell bad loans.

Atlante has managed to raise 4.25 billion euros, at the lower end of a 4-6 billion euros range initially targeted.

More than one third of its resources have already been used to buy a 99 percent stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza after investors snubbed a 1.5 billion euro share issue that the troubled bank launched last month. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)