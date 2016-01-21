MILAN Jan 21 Italy expects to reach an accord with the European Union on a plan to set up vehicles to help banks sell bad loans next week at the latest, a senior Italian source close to the negotiation said on Thursday.

Italy has been in talks with the EU over such a plan for nearly a year but a compromise has been hard to reach.

Tougher new EU rules on state aid imply that selling the loans at conditions that are more favourable than those set by the market would impose losses on investors in the banks first.

The source said an accord should be reached "within days... if not this week then the next."

The source added Italy was negotiating with Brussels a disposal price for the loans equivalent to between 20 and 30 percent of the nominal value of the loans.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told an Italian daily on Thursday Brussels was looking at the latest proposal submitted by Italy with a technical meeting scheduled on Friday.

She said that the resolution process - that imposes losses on various investors in a bank before tapping any public money to rescue a lender - could be "very light" if a bank shed bad loans with the help of a state guarantee.

But the source ruled out such a possibility.

