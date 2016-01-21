MILAN Jan 21 Italy expects to reach an accord
with the European Union on a plan to set up vehicles to help
banks sell bad loans next week at the latest, a senior Italian
source close to the negotiation said on Thursday.
Italy has been in talks with the EU over such a plan for
nearly a year but a compromise has been hard to reach.
Tougher new EU rules on state aid imply that selling the
loans at conditions that are more favourable than those set by
the market would impose losses on investors in the banks first.
The source said an accord should be reached "within days...
if not this week then the next."
The source added Italy was negotiating with Brussels a
disposal price for the loans equivalent to between 20 and 30
percent of the nominal value of the loans.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told an
Italian daily on Thursday Brussels was looking at the latest
proposal submitted by Italy with a technical meeting scheduled
on Friday.
She said that the resolution process - that imposes losses
on various investors in a bank before tapping any public money
to rescue a lender - could be "very light" if a bank shed bad
loans with the help of a state guarantee.
But the source ruled out such a possibility.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za)