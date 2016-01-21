(Adds comments, details)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME Jan 21 Italy and the European Union are likely to reach agreement by next week on a way to help banks sell bad loans, an Italian source close to the talks said on Thursday.

Italy has been in talks with the EU over such a plan for nearly a year, but a compromise has been hard to reach.

The source said an accord should be reached "within days ... if not this week then the next."

New EU rules on state aid imply that selling the loans on better terms than those prevailing on the market would require first imposing losses on investors in the banks, something Italy wants to avoid.

The plan may allow the state to provide guarantees at market prices to vehicles that banks set up to buy their bad loans.

Italy is negotiating with Brussels over a disposal price for the loans equivalent to between 20 and 30 percent of their nominal value, the source said.

A three-year recession has saddled Italian banks 201 billion euros of loans unlikely ever to be repaid, Bank of Italy data show. A estimated residual value for the loans of around 44 percent means that banks would need to book further writedowns if they were to sell them at the price suggested by the source.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told an Italian newspaper on Thursday that Brussels was looking at the latest proposal submitted by Italy. A technical meeting is scheduled for Friday.

She said several options were possible for an Italian bad- loan vehicle. They range from simply providing technical assistance to smaller banks to offering a state guarantee that could be sold at market prices or cheaper.

A resolution process - imposing losses on various investors in a bank before tapping any public money to rescue it - could be "very light" if a bank shed bad loans with an element of state aid, she said.

The source ruled out Italy could choose that option. (Writing by Valentina Za, editing by Giselda Vagnoni, Larry King)