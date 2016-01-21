(Adds comments, details)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME Jan 21 Italy and the European Union are
likely to reach agreement by next week on a way to help banks
sell bad loans, an Italian source close to the talks said on
Thursday.
Italy has been in talks with the EU over such a plan for
nearly a year, but a compromise has been hard to reach.
The source said an accord should be reached "within days ...
if not this week then the next."
New EU rules on state aid imply that selling the loans on
better terms than those prevailing on the market would require
first imposing losses on investors in the banks, something Italy
wants to avoid.
The plan may allow the state to provide guarantees at market
prices to vehicles that banks set up to buy their bad loans.
Italy is negotiating with Brussels over a disposal price for
the loans equivalent to between 20 and 30 percent of their
nominal value, the source said.
A three-year recession has saddled Italian banks 201 billion
euros of loans unlikely ever to be repaid, Bank of Italy data
show. A estimated residual value for the loans of around 44
percent means that banks would need to book further writedowns
if they were to sell them at the price suggested by the source.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told an
Italian newspaper on Thursday that Brussels was looking at the
latest proposal submitted by Italy. A technical meeting is
scheduled for Friday.
She said several options were possible for an Italian bad-
loan vehicle. They range from simply providing technical
assistance to smaller banks to offering a state guarantee that
could be sold at market prices or cheaper.
A resolution process - imposing losses on various investors
in a bank before tapping any public money to rescue it - could
be "very light" if a bank shed bad loans with an element of
state aid, she said.
The source ruled out Italy could choose that option.
