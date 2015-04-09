MILAN, April 9 Non-performing loans at Italian
banks totalled 187.3 billion euros ($201 billion) in February,
up 15.3 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed,
highlighting fallout from Italy's worst economic slump since
World War 2.
Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", were up
15.4 percent in January at 185.5 billion euros.
Bank lending to non-financial companies, which has been
falling since May 2012, dropped 3 percent in February, the Bank
of Italy said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
