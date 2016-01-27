(Adds details, comments)
By Valentina Za
ROME Jan 27 The price of a state guarantee
Italy is to offer its banks to help them sell off their bad
debts will rise over time to spur lenders into speeding up the
disposals to clear their balance sheets, the state treasury said
on Wednesday.
The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on
Tuesday on a scheme to help Italy's banks sell some of their 200
billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans, ending almost a year
of often-tense negotiations.
The soured loans are blamed for holding back new credit that
could feed Italy's fledgling economic recovery. They tie up
capital and weigh on lenders' profitability.
The government is keen to get the market moving for these
problem assets after a three-year recession between 2012 and
2014 lifted lenders' bad loans to 18 percent of their total
lending.
Rome has passed measures to speed up the loan recovery
process but a more ambitious plan repeatedly stumbled over
stricter rules on state aid that Europe introduced after the
financial crisis, in order to shield taxpayers.
Under the accord that has now been struck with the EC, banks
that move their bad loans to a separate company for selling on
via a securitisation can pay the state to guarantee the less
risky debt to be sold.
By reducing funding costs for the company that buys the bad
loans, the state guarantee is aimed at helping the banks sell
them at a higher price, reducing potential loan loss charges.
"It's a step in the right direction ... but the devil is in
the details," said Andrea Mignanelli, chief executive of Cerved
Credit Management Group.
He said the extent to which the securitised debt is covered
by the state guarantee would be key to determining whether or
not banks would have to book fresh losses when selling on the
loans.
An investment grade rating by one of the leading agencies is
required before the state can provide a guarantee, and debt
markets experts say this could limit the amount of debt that can
be guaranteed.
The guarantee will be priced at market terms to avoid
representing a form of state aid, the Commission said late on
Tuesday.
The price of the guarantee, which will rise progressively
after the first three years, will be based on the credit default
swaps of a sample of Italian issuers with the same rating as the
notes being guaranteed, the Treasury said in a statement.
Credit default swaps are a means of insuring debt against
default.
The stock market gave a lukewarm reception to the deal.
The Milan stock exchange's banking sector index
was down 2.5 percent by 1143 GMT. Monte dei Paschi
, the weakest of the big lenders due to it having the
most bad loans, bucked the trend with a 2 percent rise.
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia
Aloisi, Greg Mahlich)