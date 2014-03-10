(Adds data on lending to companies, details)
MILAN, March 10 Non-performing loans at Italian
banks rose by 24.5 percent in January on a year ago, a slightly
lower rate than the 24.7 percent rise recorded in December, Bank
of Italy data showed on Monday.
Non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets totalled 160.4
billion euros ($222 billion) in January, up from 155.9 billion
euros the previous month and banks cut back further on lending
to companies as they tried to keep a lid on their bad debts.
Italy's central bank said loans to non-financial companies
fell 5 percent year-on-year in January, a slight slowing in the
pace of contraction from 5.2 percent in December.
Overall lending to the private sector shrank 3.5 percent in
January after a 3.7 percent fall in December.
Holdings of Italian government bonds at Italy-based banks
stood at 383.4 billion euros in January, down from 387.4 billion
euros the previous month, according to data that is partly
calculated at market value.
($1 = 0.7214 euros)
