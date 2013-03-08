MILAN, March 8 Private sector deposits held at
Italian banks quickened their pace of growth in January while
loans to businesses continued to decline, Bank of Italy data
showed on Friday.
Data from the central bank showed that private sector
deposits rose 7.7 percent in January from a year earlier, after
an increase of 6.6 percent in December.
Lenders however did not pour that money back into the
economy, and loans to non-financial firms fell 2.8 percent - the
tenth consecutive monthly decline.
In December, the decline was 2.2 percent.
Bad loans, a major concern for investors, rose by 17.5
percent from a year earlier, compared to 16.6 percent rise for
December.
Italian banks held state bonds to the tune of 350.77 billion
euros in January.
(Reporting By Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)