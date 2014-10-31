MILAN Oct 31 Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it might cut Banca Carige's long-term rating as it believed the Italian mid-sized bank would find it hard to quickly fill a capital shortfall identified by a pan-European health check of lenders.

"We placed our 'B-' long-term rating on CreditWatch negative to reflect the execution risk we see in Carige successfully completing its announced capital-strengthening measures in the next few months," S&P said in a note.

Carige is planning to tap investors for cash and has a pre-underwriting commitment from investment bank Mediobanca to guarantee a share sale for up to 650 million euros.

Shares in Carige were suspended from trading on Friday after falling as much as 8 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)