MILAN Feb 23 Atlante fund's contributor Banco
BPM is opposed to the banking industry rescue fund
investing further in troubled regional lenders Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the chief executive of the Italian
bank said on Thursday.
Atlante, which was set up last year with contributions from
Italian lenders and insurers, has pumped a total of 3.5 billion
euros ($3.69 billion) into the two Veneto-based banks, saving
them from being wound down when their initial share offerings
flopped.
Atlante is now considering whether to use the 1.7 billion
euros it has left - which it originally raised to buy bad loans
off Italian banks - to buy into an upcoming cash call at the two
banks.
"We are obviously opposed to such a possibility," Banco BPM
CEO Giuseppe Castagna told reporters on the sidelines of an
event.
($1 = 0.9481 euros)
