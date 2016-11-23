MILAN Nov 23 Italy's Banco Popolare
said on Wednesday it did not expect to have to significantly
raise bad loan coverage levels above targets already set under
the plan for its merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano
.
The two banks agreed earlier this year to merge to create
Italy's third-biggest bank. To give the deal a green light, the
European Central Bank asked Banco Popolare to improve its bad
loan coverage levels by raising 1 billion euros in a share sale.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday a team of
ECB supervisors had judged Banco Popolare's bad loan provisions
insufficient by 1 or 2 billion euros following a recent
inspection. The ECB may set a higher capital threshold for the
bank to take into account asset risks, the paper said.
Banco Popolare said provisions it had booked in the first
nine months and those planned for the fourth quarter already
reflected feedback from ECB supervisors who had not however yet
provided the final outcome of their inspection.
"Such measures will not modify in a significant manner
forecasts (on loan loss provisions) under the merger's strategic
plan," it said in a note.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)