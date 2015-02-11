MILAN Feb 11 Italy's Banco Popolare posted a larger-than-expected loss of 1.95 billion euros in 2014 hit by 3.56 billion euros in loan loss provisions as it took into account the outcome of last year's health check of banking assets across the euro zone.

Loan writedowns totalled 2.5 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone.

Analysts on average had expected the Verona-based cooperative bank to report a loss of 909 million euros, based on six estimates gathered by Reuters.

Banco Popolare said its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb possible losses, stood at 11.3 percent down from 11.7 percent at the end of September.

The bank booked a 606 million euro loss in 2013 on writedowns worth 1.7 billion euros. (Reporting by Valentina Za)