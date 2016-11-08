MILAN Nov 8 Banco Popolare posted a 712 million euro ($785 million) net loss for the first nine months after writing down bad loans in preparation for a merger with rival Popolare di Milano to create Italy's third-largest bank from Jan. 1.

The bank said further writedowns as it continues to improve loan coverage ratios as well as charges related to the merger would also hit fourth-quarter profitability.

Net interest income declined 14 percent in the nine months and fees by 12 percent.

Loan writedowns totalled 1.7 billion euros in January-September, three times more than in the same period of 2015. Coverage of problem loans rose to 47 percent from 44 percent at the end of 2015.

To win a green light for the merger from the ECB, Banco Popolare raised 1 billion euros in a share issue earlier this year which it pledged to use to improve provisions against loan losses. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)