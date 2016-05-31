MILAN May 31 Italian banks must swiftly cut costs, including through layoffs, to prop up profits after booking more than 120 billion euros ($133 billion) in loan writedowns over the past four years, the central bank's governor said on Tuesday.

As the impact of a harsh economic recession that bankrupted thousands of small businesses eases, banks face new challenges denting their profits, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said at the annual shareholder meeting.

He mentioned negative interest rates, the need for banks to reduce financial leverage and shrinking fees due to progress in technology and increased competition.

"For many Italian banks it remains imperative to take steps to contain costs, including staff costs, by adapting the quality and quantity of personnel to new technological and market developments," Visco said.

He said that for smaller banks problems stemming from the large stock of bad loans, little diversified sources of income and technological developments could be "acute."

"In several cases they must be dealt with by implementing far-sighted consolidation ... it is necessary to move rapidly in this direction, overcoming the outdated concept of (a) mere local presence which has often aggravated ... problems." (Reporting by Valentina Za)