MILAN, March 11 Italian financial authorities
told banks on Tuesday that they should provide the fullest
information possible about the impact of the revaluation of
their stakes in the Bank of Italy when presenting their 2013
annual accounts.
In a joint statement, the Bank of Italy, bourse watchdog
Consob and insurance supervisor IVASS said that international
authorities were still assessing how revaluation of the stakes
should be booked under IAS and IFRS accounting standards.
"Considering the particular sensitivity of the issue, it is
recommended that companies provide the fullest information
possible in notes to their accounts," they said in a statement.
Italian banks UniCredit and Banco Popolare
, the only two among the top five lenders that have
already reported 2013 results, have included the capital gain
from their ravalued Bank of Italy's stake in their accounts.
