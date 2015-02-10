MILAN Feb 10 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
posted on Tuesday a higher-than-expected 2014 net
profit of 232 million euros, up from 30 million euros a year
earlier, and said it would return to pay a dividend of 0.022
euros a share.
Analysts had on average expected the Milanese bank to post a
net profit of 125.1 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate, with estimates ranging between 91 million and 346
million euros.
The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital, its best-quality
capital, stood at 11.58 percent.
The bank said it wrote down bad loans for 424 million euros
last year, down from 590 million euros in 2013, fully
incorporating the impact of an asset quality reviewed conducted
last year by European authorities.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)