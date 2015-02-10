MILAN Feb 10 The chief executive of Banca
Popolare di Milano (BPM) expects a planned government reform of
Italian cooperative lenders to speed up mergers in the sector
and help banks cut costs.
CEO Giuseppe Castagna told an analyst call that BPM
was not studying any possible combination with a rival
at present.
"I believe synergies can be found and ... can be
significant," he said.
The government decree transforming the 10 largest
cooperative lenders into joint-stock companies is currently
making its way through parliament, where it needs approval to
remain in place.
Castagna said BPM was actively looking at ways to dispose of
bad loans. He said tenders to sell pools of smaller loans had
elicited a better market response than expected only a few
months earlier.
BPM would be interested in a state-sponsodered initiative on
bad loans only if it could sell the assets at a price that was
not penalising, he said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala, editing by
Francesca Landini)