MILAN, March 15 New legislation aimed at eradicating conflicts of interest within Italy's clubby boardroom circles is expected to bring a wealth of new directors to boards of banks and insurers.

The practice of sitting on multiple boards dates from the post-war reign of Mediobanca, when the investment bank created a so-called "salotto buono," or "fancy parlour," and pulled the strings of Italian finance through a web of interlocking corporate holdings.

Prime Minister Mario Monti singled out the "salotto buono" concept for criticism last month, saying it had "at times prevented the process of creative destruction" and "protected what already exists."

In December his government announced new rules barring board members from sitting on the board or board committee of competing financial services groups.

An study published by Italy's antitrust body at the end of 2008 showed that nearly 120 board directors were facing conflict of interests within the financial sector. The situation has not changed much since, corporate governance experts say, and the problem particularly acute within listed companies.

"The new law springs from the inquiry carried out by Italy's antitrust into the financial services sector. In terms of conflict of interest, the main problem was perceived to be in this sector," said Ginevra Bruzzone, Deputy Director General at Assonime, which represents Italy's companies.

The new law, approved by Parliament earlier this month, is set to impact the choice of boardroom candidates at many Italian banks and insurers as they prepare to renew their board at upcoming shareholders meeting in April and May.

This, coupled with Italian requirements coming into force in August that oblige listed companies to reserve at least one fifth of board seats to female directors, may bring a welcome shake-up a sector dominated by few known names.

"The market for board directors in Italy is dominated by about 400-600 people who matter," said Susanna Stefani, a corporate governance expert who is Vice President and co-founder of Italy's Governance Consulting firm.

"Listed companies have shied away from risking on new candidates."

MUST CHOOSE

Under the new rules, directors sitting on the board or committee of competing companies must choose by late April which role they intend to chose. Failure to do so, will lead them to automatically lose their board seats.

If the rules are applied in their current form, Italy's top bank UniCredit, leading investment bank Mediobanca and largest domestic insurer Generali, are three of the financial firms likely to be heavily affected, reflecting the cross-shareholding web that links these three leading financial services companies.

UniCredit is the top shareholder in Mediobanca, which in turns is the main investor in Generali.

UniCredit VicePresident Fabrizio Palenzona, whose name has been doing the rounds as a potential successor to outgoing UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl, may have for instance to choose between a seat on the board of Italy's top bank by assets or a boardroom role at Mediobanca.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel will most likely have to give up his role as VicePresident of Italy's biggest insurer Generali, which Mediobanca controls with a stake of around 13 percent, according to Reuters data.

IntesaSanpaolo Chairman Giovanni Bazoli, who also sits on the supervisory board of mid-sized lender UBI Banca , is another one of the over 100 directors facing a potential conflict of interest.

Yet, many board directors are hesitant to choose and are awaiting guidelines on how to interpret the new law by Italian regulators.

The Bank of Italy, insurance regulator ISVAP, market regulator Consob and more recently the antitrust watchdog are in talks to come up with common guidelines by the end of March.

One key question to be clarified is how to define competiting interests and controlling stakes withing the financial sector and whether a strict ban should be implemented regardless of size or specific circumstances.

"The law is a positive development even though it is not entirely clear to us how it will implemented in practice," said Erik Bomans, partner at corporate governance activist association Deminor. "This applies when there is a competing interest: what is a competing interest?"

Experts warn that if applied too widely, the law could force small non-financial sector parent companies with maybe a tiny leasing firm among their units to comply.

"These new rules are modern and help to boost Italy's image in terms of transparency. But they need to be circumscribed," Bruzzone said.

Although a step in the right direction, corporate governance experts do not expect the rules to open up a wealth of new boardroom positions for foreign experts as Italian companies, especially small ones, are still reluctant to embrace English as the common language for business, said Stefani.

(Additional reporting by Jennifer Clark)