MILAN Oct 8 Bad debts at Italian banks rose
22.3 percent in August from a year earlier, Bank of Italy (BOI)
data showed on Tuesday, as the country's lenders continued to
suffer from the consequences of a prolonged economic recession.
The rate of increase in problematic loans was unchanged
compared with July, the central bank said.
Italian lenders continued to curb lending as they strive to
keep credit risks in check. Loans to non-financial firms fell
4.6 percent in August, a higher rate compared with the 4.1
percent recorded in July.
Lending to households contracted by 1.2 percent from the same
month of 2012, following a 1.1 percent drop in July. Rates on
house mortgages decreased slightly to 3.91 percent from 3.96
percent a month before.
Loans to companies became more expensive with the average
rate on loans of up to 1 million euros rising to 4.50 percent
from 4.41 percent.
The average cost of bigger loans, however, fell to 2.86
percent from 2.96 percent.
