* Yields on short Italian bank bonds at 7.8 pct or higher

* Banks face 88 bln euro bond maturities by end-2012 -BoI

* UniCredit's Q3 loss stokes writedown concerns

* Avg bank funding cost up 40bps to 1.7 pct in Jan-Sept -BoI

By Valentina Za and Gabriella Bruschi

MILAN, Nov 21 Yields on bonds issued by Italian banks have reached levels normally indicative of "junk" status, threatening to continue keeping lenders out of wholesale funding markets as billions of euros worth of bonds come due in coming months.

Italian lenders are vulnerable not just because of their exposure to rising bad debts in the economic slowdown but also due to their large holdings of government debt -- which the European Banking Authority said must be marked to market.

Bonds are referred to as high-yield or "junk" when the issuers are rated below investment-grade -- which is not the case for any listed Italian bank at present, though traders said their bonds were already offering yields which suggested investors saw such ratings as being on the cards.

"We are basically trading at 'high-yields' levels," one Milan-based trader said, declining to be named. "The market is very, very thin. But the situation took a turn for the worse in the past week. We saw plenty of sales from German and French investors and no buyers."

Traders, who said short maturities were the worst hit, pointed to yields of around 7.8 percent on an Intesa Sanpaolo February 2013 bond and of more than 9 percent on a UniCredit issue with the same maturity .

By comparison, Italy's February 2013 BTP bond yielded around 6 percent on Monday.

The premium smaller banks have to pay on their bonds is even bigger, with one trader saying he bought an October 2013 bond by UBI Banca at a 10.5 percent yield on Monday.

Even before the latest peaks, levels reached by bank bond yields had shut Italian lenders out of wholesale markets.

"Even if the market unfroze in Europe, it would not make sense for Italian banks to tap it at such levels," a banking analyst in London said, asking not to be named. "I'd expect them to rely on retail funding as much as possible and eventually shrink their balance sheets."

WRITEDOWNS, FUNDING SQUEEZE

UniCredit's shock third-quarter loss of 10.6 billion euros, due to 9.8 billion of writedowns on a series of ill-fated acquisitions, has set alarm bells ringing that other lenders in Europe may follow its lead, traders and analysts said.

Italian banks Monte dei Paschi, Banco Popolare and Intesa Sanpaolo all have assets resulting from a round of M&A in the banking sector between 2006 and 2007.

"Those M&A deals took place at prices that are very different from today's," another London-based banking analyst said. "I don't think anyone would be surprised by further writedowns but they're not a given," he said.

Investors also look with concern at some 88 billion euros of bonds at Italian banks coming due by the end of 2012, with maturities concentrated mainly in the first and last quarter.

UniCredit alone has medium- and long-term maturities of 33.6 billion euros next year, which it is partly already pre-funding thanks to its German and Austrian arms. Intesa Sanpaolo has 22 billion euros, less that it raised at the retail level in 2011.

Pre-funding in the first months of the year -- before Italy was sucked into the crisis in early July -- and good access to retail funding have helped lenders so far. But financing pressures are set to mount and so will costs.

"Difficulties in raising adequate medium- and long-term funds is the main source of risk for Italian and European banks," the Bank of Italy warned this month.

Italian banks have another 100 billion euros in assets they can use as collateral to get funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) -- on top of 106 billion in assets currently in use -- but falling market prices would erode the value of eligible assets.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni also highlighted worries about funding when he met ECB officials last week, calling for Italian banks to be given wider access to ECB borrowing. (Editing by David Holmes)