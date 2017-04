(Repeats with no changes to text)

MILAN, Sept 9 Holdings of Italian government bonds at domestic banks fell slightly to 397.9 billion euros ($523.6 billion) in July after hitting a new record high in the previous month, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

The June figure of 401.7 billion euros was the highest since records began in June 1998. ($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)