By Stefano Bernabei and Valentina Za
MONTECATINI TERME, Dec 21 Whenever retired
tailor Meri Giannoni spoke to the director of her bank branch
about how to invest her savings, she said to him: "Please treat
me as if I were your mum."
So when in June 2013 he recommended she buy 30,000 euros
($32,500) of junior bonds sold by the bank, she said she signed
the papers even though she did not understand them and never
read prospectuses warning the investment could be risky.
"There was a good atmosphere at the bank, it was friendly,"
the 67-year old told Reuters at her family house in Montecatini
Terme, a small Tuscan town known for its spa. "The director told
me: this is good stuff, it's the bank's own bonds, relax."
Last month, the value of the bonds was wiped out overnight
as the government saved Giannoni's bank, Banca Etruria, and
three other small lenders from bankruptcy under tougher European
Union rules that require shareholders and holders of junior or
subordinated debt to shoulder some of the pain in a bank rescue.
A spokeswoman for Banca Etruria, which is now a new legal
entity after the rescue scheme, said it was not responsible for
actions carried out under its previous management. The bank's
former top executives and board members were removed when it was
placed under special administration in February.
When contacted by Reuters, former Chairman Lorenzo Rosi
denied any wrongdoing, without elaborating.
Banca Etruria and the three other banks operate in central
Italy, a stronghold of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's centre-left
Democratic Party, and the opposition has accused him and the
market regulators of failing to protect the 12,500 small savers
who bought 430 million euros in junior debt.
Company subordinated bonds can appear attractive to
investors because they usually offer higher interest rates than
other bonds, however they are also more risky because, in the
event of bankruptcy, they get repaid only after senior debt
holders and other creditors have been reimbursed.
One pensioner hanged himself after his life savings were
wiped out, while retail investors like Giannoni have staged
vocal protests to ensure their battle remains in the public eye.
The governor of the Bank of Italy, which is responsible for
overseeing Italian banks, said on Sunday it had done all it
could to expose the financial weakness of the four lenders over
several years.
Market watchdog Consob, which has to make sure investors are
properly informed when they buy financial products, said sale
prospectuses for junior bonds always detailed the risks.
Renzi has said some of the bonds might have been mis-sold,
and has set up a 100-million-euro compensation fund. Regulators
are now calling for a ban on the sale of junior bank debt to
retail investors.
Swelling public anger against the government and regulators
reflects the political risk faced by Europe after it decided to
alter the rules governing bank rescues.
In previous bank bailouts - such as in Ireland in 2010 - the
brunt of the cost was born by taxpayers. Since then European
policymakers have gradually made investors and creditors share
the cost of a financial crisis that has exposed the deep
problems of some smaller European lenders.
From Jan. 1, more of the new EU rules aimed at shielding
taxpayers will be phased in, meaning even senior bondholders and
holders of current accounts above 100,000 euros will be hit if a
bank fails, before public money can be used.
'I DON'T GET IT'
Italy shows the public backlash can be severe.
Many of those hit were not sophisticated investors and say
they did not fully understand what they were buying.
"I've only had a primary school education, so either someone
tells me 'if something happens to this bank you're not going to
get your money back' or I don't get it," said Giannoni,
clutching a plastic folder full of bank documents packed with
technical jargon. "That subordinated word meant nothing to me."
The director of her bank branch, who has since moved to a
different city, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters,
only saying: "The situation is very delicate."
The losses suffered by small investors are also shaking one
of the deepest foundations of Italy's economic system: a network
of tiny banks that for decades have served not only as
financiers but as advisers for families around the country.
Despite some industry consolidation, Italy has about 650
lenders - one of the highest number in Europe - according to
European Central Bank data.
Several people, some of them in their late 80s, who saw
their savings vanish in the bank rescue told Reuters of bank
directors calling them at home to suggest new investments, and
of being on first-name terms with staff at their local branch.
When Banca Etruria was placed under special administration
after a Bank of Italy audit found 2.8 billion euros of bad loans
and capital levels below regulatory requirements, 45-year-old
housewife Sonia Rigatti grew worried.
"I asked if the bank could go bust. They said my position
wasn't risky and that no one here has ever seen a bank fail,"
said Rigatti, who lost 27,000 euros in junior bonds she had
inherited from her father.
CRUCIAL FUNDING
Authorities have said the rescue of the four banks - Banca
Etruria, Banca Marche, Carichieti and Carife - drawing 3.6
billion euros from a fund financed by the country's healthy
lenders, averted even bigger losses for their retail customers.
The government rushed through the rescue package on Nov. 22,
before the extra regulation takes effect, because it feared that
a full bail-in of the banks would have triggered a bank run. But
it was still forced to impose losses on some retail investors
after the European Union rejected an alternative scheme that
would have spared them, saying it violated EU state aid rules.
Italian banks have long tapped the huge private wealth of
domestic retail investors to sell them their own debt.
During the euro zone crisis, when most Italian banks were
shut out of international funding markets, retail bonds became
an even more crucial source of financing.
In 2012, Italian households held more than 370 billion euros
of these notes, Bank of Italy data shows. According to financial
advisory firm Consultique, some 60 billion euros of junior bank
bonds are currently outstanding.
Banca Etruria has become the focus of the mounting furore as
it is the only one of the four banks to be listed on the stock
market - so in theory should have been subject to more stringent
controls. It also sold the highest amount of retail bonds.
Prosecutors in the Tuscan town of Arezzo, where the bank
has its headquarters, have opened an investigation for possible
fraud after consumer associations filed a complaint on behalf of
retail investors, a senior judicial source said.
Consumer groups have also asked prosecutors to look at the
role of Consob and the Bank of Italy, because the banks in
question continued to sell junior debt to their own customers
even when the authorities knew they were in bad shape.
In 2013, Banca Etruria launched a 100-million-euro capital
increase and sold 107 million euros in subordinated debt even as
Bank of Italy inspectors combed its accounts between March and
September of that year.
In a confidential letter to the bank's board after the
inspection, seen by Reuters, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio
Visco said that the central bank had already found problems with
Banca Etruria's loan book in 2002, and that management had
repeatedly ignored its requests to mend its balance sheet.
He called the decline of the bank "irreversible" and urged
it to find a buyer.
The Bank of Italy declined to comment on the letter, saying
it had nothing to add to Visco's comments on Sunday.
On June 13, 2013, eight days after Giannoni bought her
30,000 euros of subordinated bonds, Consob approved a 35-page
addition to the prospectus for those notes, written by Banca
Etruria, that warned about the continuing deterioration of the
bank's bad loans.
In December Consob approved a second, 48-page, addition to
the prospectus, also warning about additional risks. In both
cases, customers who had already bought the bonds had two
working days to pull out.
Half a dozen customers interviewed by Reuters said they had
no inkling of that option.
($1 = 0.9230 euros)
