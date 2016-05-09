MILAN May 9 Setting a cap on banks' sovereign holdings would destabilise government bond markets by forcing lenders to quickly dump debt of lower-rated euro zone states such as Italy, the country's market watchdog warned on Monday.

In its annual speech to investors, Consob President Giuseppe Vegas said that a ceiling to banks' sovereign exposure or the abolition of the current regime of zero-risk weighting would favour states with a higher credit rating.

"It would trigger a new wave of turmoil and instability on government bond markets," Vegas said.

Rising yields would threaten public debt sustainability and "pose a further challenge to states that already find it hard to make significant progress on budget consolidation due to low economic growth".

The European Commission plans to review the current rules on banks' exposure to their home countries' debt as a way to reduce a vicious circle between the public finances of a state and its financial system.

Italian banks massively increased their portfolios of domestic government bonds during the euro zone crisis and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said Rome would veto any proposal to cap those holdings. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)