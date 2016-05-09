MILAN May 9 Setting a cap on banks' sovereign
holdings would destabilise government bond markets by forcing
lenders to quickly dump debt of lower-rated euro zone states
such as Italy, the country's market watchdog warned on Monday.
In its annual speech to investors, Consob President Giuseppe
Vegas said that a ceiling to banks' sovereign exposure or the
abolition of the current regime of zero-risk weighting would
favour states with a higher credit rating.
"It would trigger a new wave of turmoil and instability on
government bond markets," Vegas said.
Rising yields would threaten public debt sustainability and
"pose a further challenge to states that already find it hard to
make significant progress on budget consolidation due to low
economic growth".
The European Commission plans to review the current rules on
banks' exposure to their home countries' debt as a way to reduce
a vicious circle between the public finances of a state and its
financial system.
Italian banks massively increased their portfolios of
domestic government bonds during the euro zone crisis and
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said Rome would veto any
proposal to cap those holdings.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)