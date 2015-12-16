ROME Dec 16 One of Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's closest allies will face a no-confidence vote in
parliament on Friday over an alleged conflict of interest in the
rescue of four banks that wiped out the savings of thousands of
retail investors.
Reforms Minister Maria Elena Boschi looks certain to survive
the vote in the lower chamber, where the centre-left government
has a solid majority. But the debate will give the opposition
the chance to keep up pressure on Renzi over the bank rescue.
The Italian government salvaged Banca Marche, Banca Etruria
, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November, using
3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a crisis fund that was
financed by healthy banks.
However, shareholders and holders of junior debt took heavy
losses, which Renzi said was inevitable due to European Union
rules aimed at shielding taxpayers in bank rescues.
The rescue package has unleashed fierce criticism of the
government, much of it directed at Boschi, whose father was
vice-president of Banca Etruria until the Bank of Italy put it
under special administration this year.
Although Boschi's father no longer works for the bank and
has been fined for his role in its collapse, the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has questioned whether she
used her influence to shape the government's policy.
Boschi, one of Renzi's inner circle of energetic young
deputies, also owned shares in the bank, making her one of the
roughly 130,000 stockholders who lost out in the rescue.
Her brother also worked at the bank.
Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan have supported
Boschi. Renzi said in a letter to supporters on Tuesday that
allegations of a conflict of interest were "absurd".
"Just like all the other shareholders, the minister is
holding shares that are now worth nothing," Renzi said. He also
noted that Boschi's father and the rest of Banca Etruria's board
had been removed by his government.
Boschi herself has denied any wrongdoing and did not take
part in the cabinet meeting that decided Banca Etruria's fate.
The Forza Italia! party led by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi has said it will present a motion of no confidence in
the entire government over the saga, but no date has been set
for this.
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)