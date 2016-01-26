MILAN Jan 26 Italy's sixth-largest bank Banca
Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER) has submitted an expression of
interest for CariFe, one of four Italian lenders that were saved
from bankruptcy in November, a source close to BPER said on
Tuesday.
A deadline expired on Monday for bidders to submit their
expression of interests for the "healthy" assets of Banca
Marche, Popolare Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti -- which were
split up from the four lenders' bad debts and put up for sale.
The running of the four small banks had been taken over by
the Bank of Italy ahead of the rescue as mounting loan losses
eroded their capital. They were salvaged in November drawing 3.6
billion euros from a fund financed by the country's healthy
lenders after imposing losses on shareholders and junior
bondholders.
