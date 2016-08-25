MILAN Aug 25 Banca Popolare di Emilia Romagna
will start discussing at a board meeting on Thursday
the possibility of bidding for two of the four small lenders
Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November, a source close to the
bank said.
The bank will look at whether conditions are in place for an
offer for Banca Marche and Banca Etruria, the source said
confirming a press report.
The Bank of Italy has invited new bids for the four banks
after rejecting three offers that were submitted last month, two
sources have said.
Daily MF said on Thursday BPER was potentially interested in
the two banks but needed first to study more financial data and
discuss with unions how possible layoffs could be handled.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za,)