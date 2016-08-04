BRIEF-EBC Solicitors Q1 net result swings to profit of 343,775 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) said second-quarter net profit stood at 110 million euros vs a 74 million euro estimate in an analyst consensus provided by the bank
* Fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.17 percent at the end of June from 12.32 percent at the end of March
* Trading profit increased more than four-fold quarter-on-quarter, rising 73 million euros, thanks to the sale of government bonds
* Sale of stake in Anima Holding yielded 9.7 million
* Loan writedowns totalled 156 million euros in the first half compared with 168 million euros in the same period of 2015
* The coverage ratio of loans most likely to default ('sofferenze') stood at 54.4 percent, that of unlikely-to-pay loans at 23 percent, while the ratio for past-due loans was 10.1 percent (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share