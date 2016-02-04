ROME Feb 4 An Italian cabinet meeting to discuss various reforms of the troubled banking sector has been postponed until next week, government sources said on Thursday.

"The cabinet meeting on the banks should be held next Wednesday," one government source said, declining to be named. He did not say why the discussion, which had been expected on Friday, had been put back.

Amongst the proposed measures under review are ways to manage the country's mountain of bad loans, how to speed up credit recovery and moves to strengthen hundreds of small cooperative banks. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Isla Binnie)