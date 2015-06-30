MILAN, June 30 The European Central Bank may ask
some Italian banks to further boost their capital, the chief
executive of Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday.
Giuseppe Castagna told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Milan that the ongoing SREP review of banks'
riskiness by the ECB was not causing "much activity" for
Popolare di Milano, adding: "It is possible that for some banks
this may result in requests for recapitalisation."
He added that despite the market turmoil triggered by the
deepening of the Greek crisis his bank had no plans to sell
government bonds.
At the same conference, the CEO of Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna, Alessandro Vandelli, said his
bank was interested in M&A operations with lenders that have
assets of more than 30 billion euros, so "not small".
