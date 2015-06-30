MILAN, June 30 The European Central Bank may ask some Italian banks to further boost their capital, the chief executive of Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday.

Giuseppe Castagna told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan that the ongoing SREP review of banks' riskiness by the ECB was not causing "much activity" for Popolare di Milano, adding: "It is possible that for some banks this may result in requests for recapitalisation."

He added that despite the market turmoil triggered by the deepening of the Greek crisis his bank had no plans to sell government bonds.

At the same conference, the CEO of Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Alessandro Vandelli, said his bank was interested in M&A operations with lenders that have assets of more than 30 billion euros, so "not small".

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)