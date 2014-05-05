UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
MILAN May 5 Nine Italian banks among the 15 under scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a health-check of euro zone lenders this year are in the process of raising additional capital from investors to strengthen their balance sheets.
NAME AMOUNT TIMING
(mln euros) 1 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA 5,000 BY SUMMER
2 BANCO POPOLARE 1,500 COMPLETED 3 BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA 1,000 - 4 BANCA CARIGE 800 JUNE 5 BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO 500 May 5 - 23
6 VENETO BANCA 500 H1 7 PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE 400 H1 8 BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO 350 2014 9 BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA * 800 -
Total 10,850
(*) The bank's board meets on Tuesday to approve the rights issue. A source close to the matter said the bank could aim to raise up to 800 million euros, confirming a media report. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million